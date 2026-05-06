(Church Point, LA) - Church Point Police officials and Acadia Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to capture the second suspect wanted for a home invasion that happened on Arceneaux Street on April 9.

One man, 19-year-old Jarmarcus Lorden of Church Point, has already been arrested in connection with the case, and now officials need tips on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Savion Chavis.

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Charges Chavis will face when arrested:

8 Counts of Principal to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Home Invasion

Illegal Use of Weapons

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Domestic Abuse

According to KATC, Chavis accompanied Lorden when Lorden went into a home without permission and began shooting at the 8 people inside the home, and there was a child in the home. Two people were hospitalized, and Lorden even got shot and had to be hospitalized.

READ MORE: ACADIA PARISH LAW ENFORCEMENT NEEDS HELP AFTER A CHILD WAS INJURED DURING A SHOOTING

Officials describe Chavis as a black male who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. The man has brown eyes and black hair.

The last known address police have for Chavis is at 522 Joseph Street in Church Point.

If you know any information about Savion Chavis, you are asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS(8477).

You can also use the P3 app from any mobile device. When contacting Crime Stoppers, you will remain anonymous.