LAFAYETTE, La. — A deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the South Atlantic has killed three passengers, infected at least eight across multiple countries, and triggered a Level 3 emergency response from the CDC.

The comparisons to early 2020 have been swift. So have the questions. The WHO, the CDC, and infectious disease experts working the case are uniform in their assessment: the risk to the general public is low, and the Andes virus strain at the center of this outbreak is not COVID-19.

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What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus has been on public health radar since 1993. According to the CDC, that year an outbreak of severe respiratory illness struck the Four Corners region of the American Southwest. Investigators identified a novel virus, Sin Nombre virus, carried by the deer mouse. Since then, 890 cases of hantavirus disease have been reported in the United States through the end of 2023.

Many species of hantavirus have been identified worldwide, though only a limited number are known to cause disease in humans. They are zoonotic viruses that naturally infect rodents and only occasionally spread to humans. In the Americas, hantavirus infections cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, or HPS, a severe respiratory illness that can progress rapidly to acute respiratory distress and death. The WHO reports that case fatality rates in the Americas can reach 50%, compared to less than 1 to 15% for strains found in Asia and Europe.

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There is no licensed vaccine for hantavirus and no specific antiviral treatment. Patients receive supportive care, including rest, hydration, and symptom management. In severe cases, patients may require a ventilator or ECMO, a form of mechanical life support for the heart and lungs. Early medical attention is critical.

The Andes Virus: What Makes This Strain Different

Most hantaviruses spread to humans only through direct contact with infected rodents, specifically through inhaling aerosolized particles from rodent urine, feces, or saliva. The Andes virus is the exception.

The CDC identifies the Andes virus as the only type of hantavirus known to spread from person to person. That distinction is driving the international attention this outbreak has received. But that human-to-human transmission has consistently required close, prolonged contact with someone who is actively symptomatic, not the kind of casual exposure that made COVID-19 so difficult to contain.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the transmission this way: “Transmission between people has been associated with close and prolonged contact, particularly among household members, intimate partners and people providing medical care.”

The Andes virus is endemic to South America, primarily Argentina and Chile. The rodents that carry it, including the pygmy rice rat, are not present in the United States.

How the Outbreak Started

According to the WHO, the MV Hondius departed Ushuaia, Argentina on April 1, 2026, carrying 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries on an expedition across the South Atlantic. Stops included Antarctica, South Georgia Island, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island.

Investigators believe the index case, a Dutch passenger who developed the first symptoms, contracted the virus before boarding through environmental exposure during activities in Argentina. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, CEO of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said at a press conference that the man and his wife had been bird-watching at a landfill outside Ushuaia, where he may have inhaled virus particles from infected rodent excreta. That theory has not been formally confirmed.

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He boarded the ship while asymptomatic and developed symptoms several days into the voyage. The virus then spread to others through close contact on board, including to his wife. Both died. A third passenger, a German woman, has also died. The ship’s doctor is among those who contracted the illness and was evacuated to Europe for treatment.

As of May 8, WHO reported eight cases, six confirmed and two suspected, with a case fatality ratio of 38% among those who developed respiratory symptoms.

The U.S. Response

The CDC classified the outbreak as a Level 3 emergency response and dispatched a team to meet the ship in the Canary Islands. Of 18 U.S. residents repatriated from the ship, sixteen were transferred to the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. It is the only federally funded quarantine unit in the country, equipped with 20 negative-pressure single-person rooms designed for high-consequence infectious disease management. Two additional U.S. passengers were diverted to Emory University’s Serious Communicable Diseases Unit in Atlanta for further assessment.

One of the U.S. passengers tested mildly positive during the repatriation flight and was taken directly to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit upon arrival. A second showed mild symptoms. Both were transported in biocontainment units aboard the aircraft.

Passengers who do not test positive will not be quarantined but will be advised to monitor for symptoms for 42 days, the maximum known incubation period for Andes virus, and to limit close contact outside the home during that window.

Several U.S. passengers had disembarked the Hondius before the outbreak was identified and had already returned home. The CDC notified state health departments where those individuals live.

Why This Is Not the Next COVID-19

NPR spoke with multiple specialists who noted that scientists have been studying the Andes virus and hantaviruses broadly for more than 30 years, and in that time no large outbreak has ever emerged from an Andes virus cluster. The virus is deadly, but it is not easily transmissible.

COVID-19 was a novel pathogen with no prior human immunity and the ability to spread through brief airborne exposure. Andes virus requires sustained, close personal contact with someone actively showing symptoms. People are not contagious before symptoms appear, a critical distinction from the early pandemic dynamics that made COVID-19 so difficult to contain.

“We do know that you can get small clusters of disease, but in 30 years we’ve never seen any large outbreaks,” one infectious disease expert told NPR. “So this is unlikely to become a pandemic.”

WHO’s Dr. Tedros was direct when he addressed the public after the ship docked in Tenerife: “Based on scientific assessment and based on evidence, the risk to the public is low. So they shouldn’t be scared and they shouldn’t panic.”

What Louisianans Need to Know

The Andes virus strain responsible for this outbreak poses no meaningful risk to people in Louisiana. Its rodent host does not exist here, and the transmission conditions, prolonged close contact in an enclosed space with a symptomatic person, are not present in everyday community life in Acadiana.

There is one practical exception: Louisianans who traveled on the MV Hondius, or who have had extended personal contact with someone who did, should contact the Louisiana Department of Health and monitor for symptoms including fever, fatigue, muscle aches in the thighs, hips, or back, and any difficulty breathing. Symptoms can appear anywhere from 4 to 42 days after exposure.

Hantavirus does exist in Louisiana through other strains carried by rodents native to the state, and rodent infestation in and around the home is the primary local risk factor. For now, the guidance from health authorities is straightforward: know the facts, know the symptoms, and contact a medical professional promptly if exposure is a possibility.

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