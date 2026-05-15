LAFAYETTE, La. - The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Patterson Street Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 4:09 p.m. The home was heavily damaged by the blaze but, thankfully, no one was in the residence at the time.

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Multiple Calls Report Smoke and Flames on Patterson Street

The fire department received multiple calls reporting smoke coming from the dwelling. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from a window on the side of the house.

Fire Extinguished Within 20 Minutes — Home Heavily Damaged

Emergency crews entered the dwelling and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. Unfortunately though, the home sustained heavy fire damage.

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Home Had Been Vacant for Several Months

But the good news was that the single-family dwelling was not occupied at the time of the fire. In fact, it had been vacant for several months.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.