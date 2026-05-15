Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Home in Lafayette on Thursday Afternoon
LAFAYETTE, La. - The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Patterson Street Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 4:09 p.m. The home was heavily damaged by the blaze but, thankfully, no one was in the residence at the time.
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Multiple Calls Report Smoke and Flames on Patterson Street
The fire department received multiple calls reporting smoke coming from the dwelling. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from a window on the side of the house.
Fire Extinguished Within 20 Minutes — Home Heavily Damaged
Emergency crews entered the dwelling and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. Unfortunately though, the home sustained heavy fire damage.
Home Had Been Vacant for Several Months
But the good news was that the single-family dwelling was not occupied at the time of the fire. In fact, it had been vacant for several months.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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