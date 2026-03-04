MAMOU, La. (KPEL-FM) – Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Mamou, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Fire Reported Around 3 a.m.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Fifth Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday, March 3. When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Two people were found deceased inside the residence.

Get our free mobile app

Victims Identified by Family

Family members have identified the victims as Barbara Freeman Syrie and Kenneth Freeman Syrie, a married couple in their mid-60s who lived at the home. Relatives say the couple were beloved grandparents who leave behind five children, 15 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Neighbors say most of the area was asleep when the fire broke out.

Neighbor Describes Shock in Community

Candace Terry, who lives nearby, said she woke up to see fire trucks lining the street.

“They were very sweet neighbors of ours, and it’s definitely devastating and a shock to the community,” Terry said. “I feel so terrible for their family and their grandkids. I’m sending my condolences to them, and I’m here to support them in any way that they need.”

Terry said others told her that the couple tried to escape but were unable to make it out in time. She also said the fire appeared to start at the front of the house and burned for several hours before it was fully extinguished.

“It was burning until about five or six o’clock this morning,” Terry said. “Their kids and grandkids are in shock. We’re all just waiting for answers to see what caused the fire. I just want the family to have some type of closure.”

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has not released details about what may have caused the fire. Officials say the investigation remains ongoing, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The Mamou community is mourning the loss of two longtime residents as investigators search for answers.”