Crowley Home Sustains Fire and Smoke Damage Saturday Evening — No One Was Inside at the Time

Crowley Home Sustains Fire and Smoke Damage Saturday Evening — No One Was Inside at the Time

Crowley Fire Department, Facebook

CROWLEY, La. - A home in Crowley sustained fire and smoke damage in the early evening hours of Saturday, April 25, 2026.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

Crowley Fire Department Dispatched Around 6:20 p.m. Saturday

According to the Crowley Fire Department, units were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. after a report of smoke coming from a residence on West 8th Street.

No One Home at the Time of the Fire

After arriving, firefighters located a fire inside the home. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire. Crews acted quickly and were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

READ MORE: Armed Suspect Arrested After Downtown Lafayette Incident

Part of the home sustained structural fire damage, with smoke damage extending further into the residence.

Origin and Cause of the Fire Still Under Investigation

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

10 on 10: The 10 Best Places to Eat on I-10 in South Louisiana

Part of the fun of traveling is stopping for a great bite to eat. Here in Acadiana, great places to eat is kind what we're famous for.

Whether you're a traveler in need of stopping to stretch your legs and get some great food, or you're a local that's in the know, I-10 through Acadiana is chocked full of amazing local restaurants.

Picking the best of anything when it comes to food in Louisiana is a pretty impossible task, but using Google reviews and a little geography, we've compiled the list of "The 10 Best Places to Eat on I-10 in South Louisiana".

Gallery Credit: Michael Scott

 

 

Filed Under: Crowley, Crowley Fire Department, House Fire
Categories: Lafayette News

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL