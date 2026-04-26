Crowley Home Sustains Fire and Smoke Damage Saturday Evening — No One Was Inside at the Time
CROWLEY, La. - A home in Crowley sustained fire and smoke damage in the early evening hours of Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Crowley Fire Department Dispatched Around 6:20 p.m. Saturday
According to the Crowley Fire Department, units were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. after a report of smoke coming from a residence on West 8th Street.
No One Home at the Time of the Fire
After arriving, firefighters located a fire inside the home. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire. Crews acted quickly and were able to contain and extinguish the fire.
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Part of the home sustained structural fire damage, with smoke damage extending further into the residence.
Origin and Cause of the Fire Still Under Investigation
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.
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