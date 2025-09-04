PONCHATOULA, La. (KPEL-FM) - A man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after authorities believe he set fire to a home in Ponchatoula that killed a pet that was inside.

Ponchatoula Police Investigate House Fire

The Ponchatoula Police Department was contacted around 4:00 a.m. on September 3, 2025, regarding a house fire in the area of 8th Street Drive. They contacted the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal for assistance in investigating the fire.

Investigators later determined the fire was the result of arson.

Thankfully, no one was present inside the residence at the time of the fire, but sadly, a family pet did not survive.

Arrest Made Just Hours After Blaze

Around 2:00 p.m., detectives obtained information that the suspect was traveling south on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond, Louisiana. With help from Fire Marshal investigators and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, Ponchatoula Police Department detectives were able to capture 25-year-old Bryce Travis Martin and place him in custody.

Suspect Confessed to Multiple Crimes

Martin later confessed to several crimes, including setting fire to the home.

He was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on the following charges:

Stalking

Violations of Protective Orders

Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image

More Arson-Related Charges Expected

Authorities said that all charges related to the fire are forthcoming from Fire Marshal investigators.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Collin Lee or Detective Jimmy McGovern at (985) 386-6548.