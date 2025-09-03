BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana man was arrested on Wednesday for a shooting that claimed the life of a pregnant mother and her unborn baby over a month ago.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Alex Burns was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. Now, Burns is facing serious charges, both a first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charge.

WBRZ is reporting that the shooting occurred outside the Elevate on Highland Apartments in Baton Rouge on July 27th. Burns was allegedly aiming for the victim's boyfriend, who was shot but survived that day. However, 29-year-old Kimberlyn Martin, who was sitting outside the apartment with him, did not survive.

The mother of three, with one on the way, was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead along with her unborn child.

Details regarding Burn's motive for the shooting have not been disclosed, but investigators do believe Martin's boyfriend was the desired target.

However, authorities did say the victim's boyfriend is Burns' brother.

According to The Advocate, Burns was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday after being on the run for more than a month.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police.

