(KPEL News) - A tragedy unfolded on a Louisiana roadway Tuesday evening, and following the crash, an 11-year-old child who was unrestrained in a vehicle later died at a hospital.

Details of a Crash Where a Child Was Unrestrained

According to Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Sergeant Ryan Davis, the preliminary investigation shows that two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Louisiana Highway 17 when one crossed the centerline and slammed into the other.

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Officials say the driver and passenger in a Toyota Tacoma were going southbound on the highway while a truck was driving in the other direction along the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, the Tacoma crossed the centerline and struck the truck.

The Crash That Claimed a Louisiana Child's Life Was a Head-On Collision

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured. The 11-year-old child who was in the passenger's seat was not wearing a seat belt and was severely injured.

The child was flown to a hospital, and officials with the State Police were notified on Wednesday that the child had died from the injuries that happened in the crash. The child was identified as 11-year-old Bracen Hagood.

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE CRASH TAKES THE LIFE OF A LOUISIANA WOMAN

Davis says even though impairment is not thought to be a factor in this crash, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

Louisiana State Police Reminders about Driving

All people in a vehicle in Louisiana must be properly restrained.

The Louisiana State Police reminds drivers that children under 13 should be in the back whenever it's possible.

Officials say most crashes in Louisiana are caused by distracted driving.

Anyone in a vehicle must obey all traffic laws.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.