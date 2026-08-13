OPELOUSAS, La. — A child died Wednesday night after a shooting near Kim Drive and Mia Street in Opelousas, and police believe the shooting was accidental.

The Opelousas Police Department said the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. The child died from injuries sustained in the incident, and investigators believe it was caused by a negligent discharge of a firearm.

Get our free mobile app

What Police Have Said So Far

Opelousas police have released few details beyond the location, timing, and their preliminary belief that the shooting was accidental. No arrests or charges have been announced, and police have not released the child’s name, age, or the circumstances that led to the firearm discharging.

The department said the investigation is active and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc and the department asked the public to keep the child’s family, loved ones, and everyone affected by the shooting in their thoughts during the investigation.

A Difficult Stretch for St. Landry Parish

The shooting came one day after Opelousas police investigated a separate fatal incident in the city, where a man was found dead on South Court Street following a dog attack. The dog’s owner was arrested on a negligent homicide charge in that case.

Kim Drive has seen gun violence before, including a 2024 shooting that killed a teenage girl.

What Happens Next

The Opelousas Police Department has not said whether charges are being considered in the child’s death. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Opelousas police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.

You May Also Like...