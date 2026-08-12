(Abbeville, Louisiana) - Fire officials in Abbeville and surrounding communities responded to a fire at a Skating Rink on Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post by the Abbeville Fire Department, they were called out to a structure fire at the former Abbeville Skating Rink on John Hardy Drive.

With assistance from the Erath, Meaux-Nunez, Maurice, and 7th Ward Fire Departments, they were able to quickly gain control of the blaze.

The Abbeville Fire Dept. says that, with the assistance of the Abbeville Police Dept., they were able to get the necessary equipment into the area easily and quickly, while EMS from Acadian Ambulance stood by as well.

The response took a full team effort; the fire department thanks all agencies for assisting in this matter.

Cause of Fire in Abbeville

As for what caused the fire in the old Abbeville skating rink, well, that remains under investigation, as the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene.

Photos below show a large response from firefighters, and you can see that there was apparently some damage to the building in Abbeville. We'll continue to follow this developing story and provide any additional information here when it becomes available.

Photos shared by the Abbeville Police Dept show their agency on the scene as firefighters not only fought the fire but also dealt with very warm temperatures early Wednesday morning. Hence, Acadian Ambulance was on standby at the scene to treat firefighters in the event they overheated while battling the blaze.