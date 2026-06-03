(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday morning at a popular Mexican restaurant on Johnston Street.

The department was dispatched to 5713 Johnston St. early Wednesday morning after a call reporting a fire at Tampico's Mexican Restaurant.

Several listeners called and messaged the station Wednesday morning to report a large presence of fire trucks at the popular restaurant near the Acadiana Mall, and one listener even reported seeing smoke coming from the building.

We spoke to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Dept., and he told us that a fire spread through a vent and ignited the building's attic. In the press release from the fire department, it states:

"Employees indicated they were heating up grease in a pot and it ignited. The heat from the flames ignited grease buildup in the exhaust system. No injuries were reported. Investigation continues into the fire incident."

The restaurant sustained heavy smoke damage as a result of the blaze.

Initial reports indicate that the fire was contained and that the building did not sustain significant structural damage.

Tampico's has been a staple in the Lafayette restaurant community for many years, and we hope it can recover quickly from this fire.