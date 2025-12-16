(KPEL News) - Another fatal fire has claimed a life in Louisiana, according to the Office of State Fire Marshal. Assistant Chief Bryan Adams says a 51-year-old female died in a house fire in Crowley.

Where Was the Deadly Crowley House Fire?

Adams says a fire broke out in the house in the 800 block of South Avenue L in Crowley on Sunday, December 14.

As the investigation is ongoing, Adams says they are working to determine what caused the blaze to start and which room it started in.

Investigators Continue Looking into Deadly Crowley Fire

Investigators are also working to determine whether or not there was a working smoke detector in the home. Adams says it is important that every home has a working smoke alarm so everyone in a home has time to get to safety when a fire starts.

Louisiana has seen dozens of deadly fires this year, and officials remind everyone who can't afford a smoke detector to contact the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal to find out about the free programs available to get one in your home. The program is also in contact with local fire departments for those people who also need help installing the life-saving devices.

Adams says,

Fire deaths are always tragic, and many can be prevented. Working smoke alarms give families the critical early warning needed to escape.

What Is Operation Save-A-Life?

Operation Save-A-Life is an initiative to help people install working smoke alarms in their homes. Anyone needing a smoke detector can complete a form on the Office of State Fire Marshal's website to start the process. The address for the form is

https://www.lasfm.org/education/public-safety/operation-save-a-life/smoke-alarm-application/?OpenDatabase

Adams adds,

Our Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and installation to help ensure every household has this essential protection.

The investigation into the deadly fire is ongoing.

