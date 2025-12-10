(KPEL News) - The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate a fire that claimed the life of a 69-year-old man in a home without a working smoke detector.

What Fire Investigators Found at the Scene

According to Principal Assistant Chief of the Department of Public Safety Bryan Adams, the home was totally engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at the family home.

One Survivor Escapes, One Life Lost

He adds that a 67-year-old woman was able to escape the burning flames, but the man died in the blaze. The investigation is ongoing at this time, but they do believe that some smoking materials are what led to the deadly blaze.

Smoking Materials: A Leading Cause of Deadly Fires

Adams says that whether it's cigars, cigarettes, or any other smoking materials, residents must take extreme caution with these items, as they are a leading cause of deadly blazes in Louisiana.

Where the Blaze Began Inside the Home

To add to the tragedy, the home lacked a smoke detector, so no one in the house was alerted to a fire. Adams says the fire, according to investigators, started in the living room of the home.

Officials urge everyone to take extreme caution with any type of smoking materials, including cigarettes, cigars, and other smoking items.

Assistant Chief Adams says,

A working smoke alarm can provide the critical warning needed to escape before conditions become deadly. Our Operation Save-A-Life program offers free smoke alarms and installation to help ensure every family has this lifesaving protection.

The fire happened at around 6:30 Monday morning in West Monroe on New Chapel Hill Drive.

House Fire 1 photo-courtesy-of-louisiana-office-of-state-fire-marshal loading...

Operation Save-A-Life: Free Smoke Alarms in Louisiana

For anyone who does not have a smoke detector in their home or who needs one that is working, the Operation Save-A-Life program offers free help throughout the state of Louisiana. You can contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal or contact your local fire department.

