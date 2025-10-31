(KPEL News) - Another fire tragedy has happened in Louisiana as the State Fire Marshal's Office reports a 66-year-old woman died in a house fire on Thursday, October 30.

Louisiana Fire Deaths Climb in 2025

This fire death is now the 69th one that has occurred this year. This year, statistics of fire deaths continue to rise. There have been 15 more fire deaths so far this year than at the same time last year.

State Fire Marshal Investigates Deadly Blaze

The investigation from the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal continues, and they are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. The fire on Tuesday evening happened around 10:15 p.m.

Officials Still Searching for a Cause

Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant Chief Bryan Adams says they are still working to determine whether or not the victim's home had a working smoke detector.

Do You Have a Working Smoke Alarm?

Adams is urging everyone to have at least one smoke alarm in their home. He told the Advocate that about 65% of homes in our state lack a working smoke alarm. He says most fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke detectors.

Most Fatal Fires Happen Without Alarms

Adams says,

Smoke alarms save lives. If you don’t have one or need assistance with installation, our Operation Save-A-Life program offers free smoke alarms and installation services.

The program offers free smoke alarms and free installation for those who need it. You can find out more by visiting lasfm.org.

