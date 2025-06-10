Louisiana fire officials were called to the scene of a tragedy on Monday morning to extinguish a fire at a home.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, as firefighters were working the scene and as they came across the bodies of a man and woman, they contacted the agency.

Only a few days ago, another couple died in a house fire. That fire happened on June 2.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Louisiana has reported 38 fire fatalities as of this year. We have more information about that fatal fire here.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: LOUISIANA TRAGEDY: HUSBAND AND WIFE KILLED IN FIRE AT THEIR HOME

Fatal Fire In Cameron Parish: Two Lives Lost

At around 3:30 on the morning of Monday, June 9, a couple died in a house blaze. Officials say that a 54-year-old man died along with his 55-year-old wife.

What caused the blaze has yet to be determined, but state fire officials have stated that the sound of a smoke alarm in the house did alert the other person staying at the residence.

That person was able to escape the burning home on North Island Road in Cameron Parish. She was able to escape without being injured.

State investigators say this is a "stark reminder" of how smoke alarms can save lives.

Operation Save-A-Life: How Smoke Alarms Can Prevent Tragedy

Operation Save-A-Life is a program in our state that helps people access a smoke alarm for their home if they cannot afford one.

Additionally, the program helps people connect with their local fire departments if they are physically unable to install the smoke alarm themselves.

You can visit the Office of the State Fire Marshal's website to learn how to obtain a free smoke alarm. This link will bring you to the application page.

The investigation continues to determine how the couple died and what started the blaze.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.