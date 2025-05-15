A terrible tragedy began to unfold on Liberty Hill Road in the early morning hours this week.

According to investigators with the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal, a 51-year-old man died when a fire broke out in his home on Monday, May 12.

Deadly Louisiana Blaze

Firefighters with the Lincoln Parish Fire District 1 got a call at around 5 o'clock Monday morning that they were needed to respond to a fire at a home.

The firefighters took their trucks to the 900 block of Liberty Hill Road to battle the flames.

Heartbreak As The Fire Claims A Life

According to investigators with Chief Ed Branch's office, the 51-year-old man succumbed to the fire.

Branch investigators learned that there was no smoke alarm in the home.

The home was also a wood-frame home.

Every Louisiana Home Needs a Smoke Alarm

According to officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal of Louisiana, smoke alarms are vital for any home in our state.

Smoke alarms alert people when smoke has entered their homes and warn them to evacuate the structure immediately.

In 2022, the Louisiana Legislature passed ACT 458, which required that any home bought or leased have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

Photo courtesy of State Fire Marshal's Office Photo courtesy of State Fire Marshal's Office loading...

Unthinkable Loss Can Happen Without A Smoke Alarm

Unfortunaley, more than 60% of homes in our state do not have a working smoke alarm.

There is a way to get help getting a smoke alarm and having someone help with installation.

The state of Louisiana has a program called Operation Save-A-Life.

You can learn about the program by visiting the Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

Lafayette Fire Truck Photo courtesy of Lafayette Fire Department loading...

If you need a free smoke alarm, you can get one by contacting Operation Save-A-Life, and if you need help with free installation, you can click here.

It is also suggested that if you need help with installation of a smoke alarm, you should contact your local fire department.

Officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal say they will continue their investigation to determine what started the fatal fire in Simsboro.

