A terrible situation unfolded at a Louisiana home Sunday evening as a fire broke out in a home, and the 63-year-old man did not make it out, according to fire officials.

What Details Are Being Released?

Deputies with the Office of State Fire Marshal, led by Chief Ed Branch, say the fire ultimately consumed the entire home.

Branch says they are still working to determine what caused the fire to start and whether or not the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

The extent of the damage means investigators will need more time to figure out how the fire started and why the victim was not able to exit the house.

House Fire in Catahoula Photo courtesy of State Fire Marshal's Office loading...

What Other Information Is Known At This Time?

Fire officials say the fire not only consumed the home but also two vehicles under a carport adjacent to the home.

The Sicily Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The name of the man who died has yet to be given.

Fatal Fires Have A Huge Impact On The State Of Louisiana

Residential Fire Deaths Photo courtesy of usfa.fema.gov loading...

Louisiana's Fire Fatalities

In 2024, the Office of State Fire Marshal reported that 73 lives were claimed in fires in Louisiana.

Of the deaths, only three of the homes had smoke alarms.

Even in the first few days of this year, there were more than a dozen deadly house fires.

In the first week of January 2025, there were three fatal house fires: one in Abbeville, Crowley, and New Orleans.

What The Office of The State Fire Marshal Wants Residents To Know

Every home in the state should be equipped with at least one smoke alarm.

Financial assistance is available for acquiring a smoke alarm.

Help is available if you are not physically capable of installing your smoke alarm.

Chief Ed Branch said the following,

Smoke alarms are proven to save lives and are the best protection when it comes to fires. We need every family in this state to invest in their safety by getting working smoke alarms for their homes today.

What Is Operation Save-A-Life?

In Louisiana, help is available if you can't afford a smoke alarm. Operation Save-A-Life is a program that gives a free smoke alarm to families that need one.

As part of the program, when you contact your local fire department, they can help you arrange a visit where a firefighter can help you install a smoke alarm.

