(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the life of an Abbeville woman early Saturday morning in the 21000 block of Pine Island Road.

Officials are in the initial stages of their investigation. The body of a 62-year-old woman from Abbeville died in the flames. What started the fire is still being looked into at this time.

Get our free mobile app

What We Know About the Deadly Abbeville Fire

According to Bryan Adams, Assistant Chief of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, they are not ruling out anything at this time. They are still considering multiple reasons that the fire may have occurred, including the possible use of a space heater.

READ MORE LOUISIANA WOMAN TRAGICALLY KILLED AFTER HER HOME IS ENGULFED IN FLAMES

Another avenue of investigation that is being considered when it comes to possible causes of this deadly fire is whether or not some sort of electrical issue caused the blaze to ignite.

Was a Space Heater Involved in a Deadly Abbeville Fire?

Adams wants anyone using space heaters to remember safety practices that include the following:

Space heaters should always be plugged directly into the outlet of a wall.

When using a space heater, officials say you need to keep them a minimum of 3 to 5 feet away from anything flammable.

Space heaters should never remain on once you have decided to go to bed to sleep.

Could an Electrical Issue Be to Blame for a Deadly Fire in Abbeville?

Adams says when trying to heat your home, the following situations are to be avoided:

No one should ever use an oven or stove to heat up a home.

Any open flames in a home, like a candle or a fireplace, should never be left unattended.

Every home should have a working smoke alarm.

The Importance of Working Smoke Alarms

Adams says investigators determined the home did not have a working smoke alarm. If you need a smoke alarm and/or you need help installing one in your home, then you can get one free through the Operation Save-A-Life program.

Adams says,

Smoke alarms provide early warning and save lives. It’s not the flames that kill, it’s the smoke.

To fill out a form with the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal, visit lasfm.org. You can also contact your local fire department.