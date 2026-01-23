(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office have been called out to investigate a fire at a home that claimed the life of a Louisiana woman. It's another investigation into a fatal fire in the state this month.

What Investigators Know So Far About a Fatal Fire

The 41-year-old woman died on Tuesday, January 20. It comes on the heels of a fatal fire in Denham Springs that took the life of a 96-year-old man and two women in their 20s.

Fatal Fires in Louisiana Were Up in 2025

In 2025, Louisiana was plagued with more fatalities due to house fires than the prior year. As officials investigate a fatal fire, they want to remind everyone to have at least one smoke alarm in their home.

Investigators are still working to determine whether or not the home had any smoke detectors.

READ MORE: DEADLY CROWLEY FIRE INVESTIGATION HIGHLIGHTS THE NEED FOR SMOKE DETECTORS IN LOUISIANA

While the investigation into what started the deadly fire continues, Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant Bryan Adams says they are not ruling out space heaters or lithium-ion batteries as possible causes of the blaze.

Adams says,

Smoke alarms provide early warning and save lives. It’s not the flames that kill, it’s the smoke.

He reminds everyone that it's also a good idea to regularly check out your smoke alarms to make sure they are working.

Operation Save-A-Life Gets Smoke Alarms to Those in Need

If you need a smoke detector and someone to help you install it, that's what Operation Save-A-Life provides. At the Office of the State Fire Marshal (lafsm.org), you can find information to begin the process.

The fire started at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 62000 block of Brown Road in Bogalusa.

