(KPEL News) - A recent situation with a school bus in Bossier Parish is a good reminder for all parents and guardians across the state of Louisiana, after a parent followed the bus because their child was late getting to the bus stop.

Who Knew There Were So Many Rules Concerning School Buses in Louisiana?

And, if you are wondering about all of the rules, speculations, and regulations involved in Louisiana when it comes to buses, you should be sure to read the 134-page document called the Louisiana Department of Education Bulletin 119 Supplement, Volume I: Louisiana School Bus Regulations, Specifications, and Inspections when you have several hours of reading time, or NOT.

The thing about this situation is that many parents have probably been through this a time or two. You take your child to the school bus stop just a minute late, and you see the bus taking off. Instinct says, jump in your car, follow the bus, wave for them to stop, and your child can get on the bus.

Why It's Better Not to Chase the Bus If Your Child Is Late

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shared a public service announcement on their Facebook page after a situation involving a parent and a school bus. They are using the post as a reminder to parents and guardians about the rules and how parents can and can not interact with school buses.

Here's the scenario they shared.

A woman with her child was late dropping her child off at the bus stop and decided to follow the bus so she could get her child on it. Apparently, the bus decided to stop, but it was a non-scheduled stop to let the student on, and a verbal fight happened.

It is not specifically stated whether the parent stepped onto the bus and argued with the bus driver or stayed off the bus, but the Bossier Sheriff's Office wants to remind parents not to do that.

Why You Can't Get on a Louisiana School Bus Without Permission

Did you know that a parent or a guardian is on a school bus without the written permission from the school's principal? I don't know who knows this, so don't try it, or you might get into trouble.

What can happen if you get on a school bus without this permission? According to the post, the ramifications are as follows:

......violators can be charged with trespassing on a school bus and public intimidation. An incident can also result in the violator being banned from school bus stops and any school campus.

The Sheriff's Office points out that this is a good reminder for all parents. They add that all too often, we see situations like this happen involving school buses, and it's just not worth it, as it puts everyone at risk. Plus, an unscheduled stop can lead to trouble.

There are suggestions that if you have an issue with a bus or bus driver, you take those issues to the school administration and the local school board transportation department.

In the end, it's all about student safety and bus drivers' safety.