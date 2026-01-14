(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Police in Louisiana are looking for the school bus driver who allegedly parked the bus on the side of the road and walked away from it while kids were still on the bus

WVUE reports that New Orleans police were looking for the school bus driver on Wednesday afternoon in New Orleans East after the bus was seen parked with students still on board.

According to the report, six students were left on the bus when the driver walked away.

The Child Abuse Unit is investigating the matter after the bus was located shortly after 8 am on January 14, 2026. Initial reports are that the bus driver got into an argument with a student on the bus, and that's when the driver parked the bus and exited

The New Orleans television station reports that the school bus driver's identity was not disclosed, nor were the students' ages.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.