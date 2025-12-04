(KPEL) - A large fight at a high school in Greensburg, Louisiana, left one student with a cut near his eye, and authorities say it was caused by the pair of scissors another student had.

WBRZ shared video of the fight at St. Helena Central High School; you can see one student approach another with a pair of scissors, and that is when the brawl begins.

A school resource officer is credited for breaking up the altercation before anyone was seriously injured on campus.

According to a Baton Rouge news station, the student's cut was not severe, but those students involved could face criminal charges.

All of the students involved in tehiis fight were removed from capus, and here's video of the fiight obtained by WBRZ.

We warn you, some may find the video below disturbing.