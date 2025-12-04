Fight in Louisiana High School Leaves Student Injured by Scissors

Fight in Louisiana High School Leaves Student Injured by Scissors

Google Maps

(KPEL) - A large fight at a high school in Greensburg, Louisiana, left one student with a cut near his eye, and authorities say it was caused by the pair of scissors another student had.

WBRZ shared video of the fight at St. Helena Central High School; you can see one student approach another with a pair of scissors, and that is when the brawl begins.

A school resource officer is credited for breaking up the altercation before anyone was seriously injured on campus.

According to a Baton Rouge news station, the student's cut was not severe, but those students involved could face criminal charges.

All of the students involved in tehiis fight were removed from capus, and here's video of the fiight obtained by WBRZ.

We warn you, some may find the video below disturbing.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

Filed Under: Crime, school
Categories: louisiana news

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL