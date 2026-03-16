(Jennings, Louisiana) - A mother and son have been found dead inside their home.

KPLC reports that the Jennings Police Department responded to a welfare check at a residence on Sunday, and that is when they discovered the bodies of a mother and her son.

Both were deceased inside the home in an apparent murder-suicide case, as police say guns were located near the bodies. Authorities suspect that a domestic dispute may have led to the shootings.

There was never a threat to the public, and according to the Lake Charles news station, this case remains under investigation.

The identities of the deceased have not been released. We will continue to follow this developing story and provide more details here as they become available.

This story comes after we reported on another murder-suicide case near Youngsville, Louisiana, where a husband and his wife, along wiith six year old kid, were found dead in their home over the weekend.