Louisiana Court Rules That Man Is To Be Castrated

Louisiana Court Rules That Man Is To Be Castrated

Bossier/Webster Parish District Attorney's Offic

(Bossier Parish) - A court in North Louisiana has ruled that a man is to be castrated after he entered a guilty plea for the charge of aggravated crimes against nature.

According to KNOE, Zachary Dewayne Doolittle, 40, entered a guilty plea on Monday, April 6, and as part of his sentence, he will be castrated. In addition, Doolittle has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The report states that the defendant performed sexual acts on a family member under the age of 13, and the District Attorney pursued the castration of the subject, per Louisiana law. 

The Monroe TV station reports that Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin had this to say about the case: "My office is committed to prosecuting the predators that victimize children and will work hand-in-hand with our partners in law enforcement to protect children.”

The District Attorney would also commend the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for its thorough investigation in this case and would also applaud the ADA, Chance Nerren, for his efforts in bringing justice to this case.

First State to Allow Castration

Louisiana is now the first state in the country to allow those who rape children to be surgically castrated. For a full explanation of the new state law, visit the link below.

 

15 Craziest Laws in Louisiana

If you’ve lived in Louisiana long enough, you already know this state marches to its own beat. We fry just about everything, we’ll turn any weekend into a festival, and we have laws on the books that’ll make you stop mid-sentence and say, “Wait… that’s real?”

According to Kenny Habetz Injury Law, it sure is. Their Lafayette personal injury lawyers put together a list of the 15 craziest rules still floating around Louisiana law. Some of these will make you laugh. Some might make you scratch your head. And believe it or not, breaking a few of them could land you with a fine or even jail time.

Gallery Credit: Scotty Schadler

Filed Under: Crime, rape
Categories: louisiana news

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