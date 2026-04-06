(Bossier Parish) - A court in North Louisiana has ruled that a man is to be castrated after he entered a guilty plea for the charge of aggravated crimes against nature.

According to KNOE, Zachary Dewayne Doolittle, 40, entered a guilty plea on Monday, April 6, and as part of his sentence, he will be castrated. In addition, Doolittle has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The report states that the defendant performed sexual acts on a family member under the age of 13, and the District Attorney pursued the castration of the subject, per Louisiana law.

The Monroe TV station reports that Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin had this to say about the case: "My office is committed to prosecuting the predators that victimize children and will work hand-in-hand with our partners in law enforcement to protect children.”

The District Attorney would also commend the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for its thorough investigation in this case and would also applaud the ADA, Chance Nerren, for his efforts in bringing justice to this case.

First State to Allow Castration

Louisiana is now the first state in the country to allow those who rape children to be surgically castrated. For a full explanation of the new state law, visit the link below.