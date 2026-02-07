VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPEL News) — Police are looking for whoever robbed the Dollar General on Tate Cove Road late Wednesday night while wearing a clown mask and carrying a gun with an extended clip.

The robbery went down just after 9:30 p.m. in Evangeline Parish. The suspect walked out with around $1,000 in cash.

What Ville Platte Residents Need to Know

Store security cameras caught the whole thing. According to Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas, the footage shows someone in a black hoodie and ripped jeans walk in wearing a clown mask. That’s when they pulled out a black gun with an extended clip.

Police haven’t identified the suspect yet. The Dollar General sits on Tate Cove Road in the Evangeline Parish community.

How the Investigation is Progressing

Ville Platte Police have put out surveillance images showing the masked suspect inside the store. The investigation is still ongoing.

What You Can Do to Help

If you know anything about the robbery or recognize details about the suspect’s clothing or behavior, call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. Police say all calls will remain anonymous.