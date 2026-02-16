UPDATE: Allen Parish Crime Stoppers reports that, with public assistance, the truck and driver have been identified and located.

KPLC reports that the suspect arrested is Ethan Trahan, 22, of Reeves.

Allen Parish S.O. Allen Parish S.O. loading...

(Allen Parish) - Authorities in Allen Parish are asking for the public's assistance in locating a truck that they say may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident.

On February 14, 2026, the Oberlin Police Department and the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal, hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old male from Oberlin.

The teenager was crossing Highway 165 on an electric bike when he was struck and killed. When nearby motorists and police arrived on the scene of the crash, there was no other vehicle present on site, thus leading police to conclude that the person who hit the teen drove off.

After a thorough investigation, police are seeking the truck shown below. Police want to speak to the owner or driver of this white dually-style truck pulling a 3-axle, gooseneck horse trailer. The horse trailer is open at both ends and has no tarpaulin.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Captain Greg Quirk at 318-201-2523 or the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353.

According to a social media post from Allen Parish Crime Stoppers, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this case.

To report a tip and remain anonymous, please call 337-389-7001.

We have zoomed in on the truck that police are looking for, and here's a better look at the truck that may have been involved in this fatal crash.

Allen Parish Crimestoppers Allen Parish Crimestoppers loading...

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.