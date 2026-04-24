(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - A mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on April 23, 2026, led to a massive police presence and complete pandemonium.

As shots rang out in the food court section of the mall, many in the mall ran for cover in stores, while others ran to the nearest exit.

Sadly, one teenager from Lafayette Parish was killed in the shooting, and five other people were injured in this senseless shooting. According to the Baton Rouge Police, several people of interest were taken into custody for questioning after the shooting.

Well, as things were unfolding at the mall in Baton Rouge, many took out their cameras to document what was happening inside and outside the mall, and one video that caught my attention was the one posted by WBRZ on the social media platform X.

The video shows a mother with her two young kids in the mall parking lot, and while the situation was still unfolding, a State Trooper with a high-powered rifle is seen shielding and escorting the mother and her kids, while a deputy assists her.

This really was happening right here in South Louisiana, police shielding a mother and her kids because they didn't know if more bullets would be flying.

Check out this emotional video from outside the Mall of Louisiana. We here applaud and thank all the officers who responded to this tragic event, and the two officers who were there for this mother during a very frightening time.

In another video, you see just how many police officers responded to the shooting in the mall. I will warn you that some may find the language in the video below offensive.