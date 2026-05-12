(St. Landry Parish) - We have some sad news to share with you, the elderly man who was missing from St. Landry Parish has been found deceased.

On Tuesday morning, the Louisiana State Police annoucned a "Silver Alert across the state after 81-year-old Lee Darbonne went missing. State Police announced in their alert that Darbone had been missing from his home on Flamingo Lane in Opelousas since Monday morning.

It wasn't until early Tuesday morning that the State Police issued a Silver Alert, and it was canceled late Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office announced on social media that an employee of a local business had located Darbone's truck, which was covered by dense foliage. Sadly, Lee Darbonne was found deceased in the vehicle.

The discovery remains under investigation, and we will continue to follow this unfortunate story out of St. Landry Parish and provide more details here when they become available.

According to the initial alert by LSP, Darbone had a medical condition that impaired his judgment.

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Our thoughts are with Mr. Darbone's family during this difficult time.