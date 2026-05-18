(Church Point, Louisiana) - Police in Church Point are asking for the public's assistance in locating 20-year-old Landon Dickerson.

According to the social media post by the police department:

"Dickerson is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Church Point Police Department. Warrants have been issued for Dickerson arrest through the 15th Judicial District."

The man wanted is from north Louisiana, and if you know of his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455 or your Law Enforcement Agency.

The social media post by the CPPD indicates that Dickerson is wanted for extortion and second-degree rape.

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We will continue to follow this developing story and provide more information here as it becomes available