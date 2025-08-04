CHURCH POINT, La. (KPEL-FM) - On Saturday, August 2, 2025, shortly after 2:00 pm, Louisiana State Troopers investigated what turned out to be a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 358 near its intersection with Louisiana Highway 357.

Victim Identified as 38-Year-Old Alex Chavis

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Alex Chavis of Church Point.

Preliminary Investigation Details

A preliminary investigation revealed that Chavis was driving a 2017 Kia Optima west on La Highway 358. At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling east.

One Driver Killed, Another Seriously Injured

For reasons still under investigation, the Kia crossed the centerline and struck the Dodge in the eastbound lane. Chavis, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, who was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Toxicology Samples Collected for Analysis

Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police Safety Reminder to Motorists

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists always to make safe decisions while behind the wheel. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted; follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Taking a few extra seconds to buckle up or slow down can be the difference between life and death.