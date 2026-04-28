(St. Landry Parish) - An inmate reportedly walked out of the St. Landry Parish Jail on Monday night.

KADN News 15 reports that Demarkus Johnson, 33, of Eunice, left the facility around 9 p.m.

He was being held in the facility on charges of domestic abuse battery involving child endangerment, and his bond has been revoked.

Parish President Jessie Bellard's office announced the escape to the public, as the Sheriff's Department has yet to notify the public. Bellard's office felt it was in the public's best interest to notify the public of the escape.

As of this writing, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has yet to explain how the inmate was able to walk away from the facility. We will continue to follow this story out of Opelousas, and as more information becomes available, we will update the story here.

Until then, if you know the whereabouts of Demarkus Johnson, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office has this to say about the incident at the jail. Our media partners at KATC TV-3 report:

"A spokesman for the sheriff confirms Johnson is an escapee who posed as another inmate to be released last night around 10 p.m. The inmate whose identity he allegedly stole also was released - because he was entitled to bond. They are looking for Johnson, and an investigation into what happened last night is underway."

KATC did share a photo of the escaped inmate from a previous arrest in another parish, and here's a look at Johnspn.

LPSO LPSO loading...