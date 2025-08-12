(Ville Platte, Louisiana) - Police in Evangeline Parish are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Ville Platte city jail.

KLFY News 10 reports that Braylon Johnson escaped from the Ville Platte City Jail on Sunday morning.

Johnson was in the city jail on charges of domestic abuse, aggravated battery, and child endangerment, and had a bench warrant in a neighboring parish, St. Landry Parish.

The escape inmate is described as a 25-year-old black male who is five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 223 pounds. Ville Platte police say that Johnson has several tattoos on the upper portion of his body.

Police ask if you know of his whereabouts, that you contact them at 337-636-1316 or call your local law enforcement agency.

Here's a look at the man who was able to walk away from the jail in Evangelline Parish.

