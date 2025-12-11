AMITE, La. (KPEL-FM) - In what continues to be a disturbing trend lately, another inmate has died while incarcerated at a Louisiana jail. This time, the fatality took place at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Inmate Found Unresponsive in Dorm

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, they are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive at the parish jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Life-Saving Efforts Unable to Revive Hickerson

The staff found 55-year-old Eugene Hickerson unresponsive in his dorm around 3:00 p.m. Medical personnel immediately began life-saving efforts, but he was later pronounced dead.

Hickerson had been in the jail since October on multiple simple battery charges and a Department of Corrections parole violation charge.

Second Medical Incident Reported in Nearby Dorm

While that emergency was taking place, deputies learned an inmate in another dorm was suffering a minor, unrelated medical issue. As a result, officials did a contraband sweep in both dorms at that time and did not find any illegal narcotics.

Autopsy Ordered as Investigation Continues

An investigation is underway by TPSO's Criminal Investigations Division regarding the death of Hickerson. An autopsy has also been ordered to determine exact cause of death.

Recent String of Inmate Deaths Across Louisiana

This inmate death comes just days after an inmate died while in custody at the Elayn Hunt Correction Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

That death was believed to be drug-related. It also marked the fifth unexpected death inside that facility since late September.