ST. GABRIEL, La. (KPEL-FM) - Another inmate being housed at a Louisiana correctional facility has died, marking the fifth unexpected death at that facility over the past three months.

Latest Inmate Death Reported Sunday

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Justin Rice, 37, was pronounced dead on Sunday, Dec. 7 at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish.

Autopsy Ordered Following Reported Drug Involvement

It has been reported that Rice's death was drug-related. An autopsy for Rice has been ordered.

No further details on Rice's death were made available.

Five Unexpected Deaths Since Late September

There have now been five inmates that have unexpectedly died inside the facility since late September. Daniel Burton, died Sept. 26, Kevon Matthews died Oct. 16, Michael Johnson died Oct. 17, and De'Troit Draper died Nov. 24. (It was reported that Draper died after a fight.)

Additionally, DOC says that six other Elayn Hunt inmates have also died in that timeframe, but autopsies were not requested in those cases because the inmates had existing medical conditions.

DOC Lists Additional Deaths from Medical Conditions

DOC says the following inmates have died recently due to pre-existing medical conditions:

Rodger Javers, 50, died on Sept. 23

Duke Alsobrook, 56, died on Oct. 5

Jerry Selvage, 60, died on Oct. 5

William Hilton, 62, died on Oct. 7

Percy Wallace, 71, died on Oct. 12

Edward Bodely, 73, died on Oct. 13

