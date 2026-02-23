UPDATE (2/23/26, 10:45 am): Assumption Parish Coroner Keith Landry has identified the man who died as Keith Foreman, 60, from the Lafayette area. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

BELLE ROSE, La. — One man was killed and two others were injured Sunday afternoon in an industrial accident at a plant in Assumption Parish, according to officials.

What Happened at the Plant

Assumption Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Paul LeBlanc said the incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. at the GIE plant at the end of Grand Bayou Road in the Belle Rose area.

Officials said two contractors and one plant employee were performing a routine pressure test on a brine well that was not in service when a fitting failed, causing a hose to break loose and strike the workers.

Victims and Injuries

One contractor was killed in the incident. The other contractor and a plant employee were injured and airlifted by AirMed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Authorities said the contractor who died is from the Lafayette area, but the victim’s name has not yet been made public.

Investigation and Agencies Involved

The Louisiana State Police Hazardous Materials Unit is leading the investigation. Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have also been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.