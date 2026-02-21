LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Weird laws are always fun to talk about, especially in Louisiana, where we have a lot of them. We've covered them before, but every time we look up some of the laws that have gone into effect in Louisiana, we're floored by how many new ones we keep finding.

It's so very silly, and yet, you have to wonder what in the world inspired some of these laws in the first place.

So, here are some more of the strangest laws we've ever seen on the books in the Bayou State.

No Mocking Contestants at Boxing Matches

It’s illegal to heckle or mock any contestant at a boxing match in Louisiana, ensuring that spectators don’t get too rowdy. We understand it, but trash-talking is super fun.

Gargling in Public is Prohibited

In the town of Lafayette, it is illegal to gargle in public. It’s unclear how this became a concern, but it’s a rule.

Snakes as Pets in Religious Ceremonies

Louisiana law makes it illegal to use snakes during religious services. This was put in place to protect public safety, stemming from snake-handling practices.

No Stealing Crawfish

It is illegal to steal crawfish in Louisiana. Crawfish theft is considered a serious offense and can result in hefty fines or even jail time.

Mocking Firefighters is Illegal

Louisiana law prohibits making fun of firefighters while they are performing their duties.

No Chilling in a Bar with a Catfish

It’s illegal to bring a catfish into a bar in Louisiana, potentially due to the risk of a rowdy fish being used as a weapon.

Biting Someone with Natural Teeth is “Simple Assault”

In Louisiana, if you bite someone with your natural teeth, it’s classified as “simple assault.” However, biting someone with false teeth is considered “aggravated assault.”

You Can’t Hold a Mock Duel

Duels, even mock ones, are illegal in Louisiana. This stems from the state’s long history of dueling in its early days, and the law was passed to curb the practice.

It’s Illegal to Rob a Bank and Shoot the Teller with a Water Gun

While robbing a bank is obviously illegal, Louisiana has a specific law that makes it illegal to rob a bank and shoot the teller with a water gun in the process.

No Making False Promises to Marry

It is illegal in Louisiana to make false promises of marriage to seduce someone. If proven, it can lead to a lawsuit.

Hogs Can’t Roam the Streets

It’s illegal to let your hog roam the streets in Louisiana towns, particularly in the town of Sulphur, where loose hogs were once a big issue.

It’s Illegal to Stomp on Mardi Gras Beads

During Mardi Gras, it is illegal to stomp or destroy any beads or throws on the ground, as this could ruin the experience for others.

No Riding a Bicycle Without Hands on the Handlebars

It’s illegal to ride a bike without keeping at least one hand on the handlebars in Louisiana, likely for safety reasons, but this law feels oddly specific!

These quirky laws, rooted in Louisiana’s distinctive cultural history, continue to exist, even if their enforcement is rare today.