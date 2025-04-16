(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Louisiana Legislators are in Baton Rouge for another session, and one lawmaker has put forward a bill that would impact or change the start of LSU Football.

If you've ever attended an LSU Football game in Tiger Stadium at the start of the season, you know it's warm in "Death Valley." Add to that a noon pr 2:30 pm game, which is brutal in the stands at the start of the season.

Knowing that the extreme temperatures in September can be a hazard to fans in attendance, Rep. John Illg, Jr, has proposed a bill before his colleagues to address kickoff times for LSU football games in Baton Rouge for September.

The bill calls for all LSU home games in September not to start before 6 pm in "Death Valley." The lawmaker cites that in recent years, there have been several health issues in the stadium during home games, all heat-related.

The proposed bill before Louisiana lawmakers reads:

"Due to the often extreme heat of September in this state and in the interest of protecting the health and safety of players, coaches, staff, and fans, it is appropriate that the Southeastern Conference take measures necessary to schedule September football games in the evening."

As noted earlier in this article, it is hot in Louisiana at the start of football season, and according to the U.S. Climate Data, the average high temperature in the Capital City (Baton Rouge) for September is 89 degrees.

I was at the LSU-UCLA game in 2024, and the kickoff was at 3:15 pm. If you were there, chances are you saw medics in Tiger Stadium tending to many fans due to the extreme temperatures that afternoon. As a matter of fact, a lot of fans left the game early on that day due to the temperature, which exceeded 90 degrees, in the stadium.

I have spoken to many fans who attend day games at various stadiums in Louisiana at the start of football season, and most agree, the game day experience is miserable as it's just too hot to sit in a stadium with little to no shade.

Look, I don't have a vote in this matter, but if I did, I would thoroughly support this bill for LSU and all other college football programs in Louisiana.

We'll continue to follow the session in Baton Rouge, and we will provide more information on this bill and others once votes are calculated.

Would you like to see college football games in Louisiana start at night during September??