(KPEL) - As we prepare to celebrate 250 years of our Independence, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced a limit increase for red snapper harvested this weekend.

Sure, while many of you may be preparing for the cookout and fireworks, others will be hitting the water in Louisiana in hopes of catching some "Reds" this Fourth of July weekend.

As we have seen in the past, the Louisiana Dept of Wildlife and Fisheries will give anglers more motivation to hit the water this holiday weekend by allowing them to catch more fish than normal.

According to a social media post by the agency, anglers will be allowed to catch FIVE red snapper this Fourth of July weekend as we celebrate the milestone of 250 years of Independence.

This addition to the limit will run from Thursday through Sunday of the Independence Day weekend (7/2–7/5). Anglers willl be allowed to catch five red fish per day.

Red Fish Limit in Louisiana

The original limit on "Reds" in Louisiana is four per person each day, and that limit will return on July 6, 2026.

In a statement on the increase in the minimum of red snapper, Governor Jeff Landry had this to say as we approach the holiday weekend:

"The increase in the Red Snapper limit for the holiday weekend is a great way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. I look forward to seeing anglers across our State celebrating our Nation’s independence in Sportsman’s Paradise."

Reminders When Out Fishing

For those who will be hitting the water in the Gulf of America this weekend, the La. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds you not to forget to use descending devices to return fish to a survivable depth before being released.

We hope you enjoy your Fourth of July weekend on the water, and remember to practice boat safety and never drink and drive, even if you are the captain.

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It is also recommended that you have your boat serviced before going out in the Gulf, and always remember to have floatation devices on your vessel before heading out on your voyage.

Here's to a great Fourth of July.