Texas Angler Art Weston Sets New Alligator Gar World Record

(KPEL) Texas fisherman Art Weston is no stranger to setting world records when it comes to catching gigantic fish.

In 2024, Weston se an all-tackle record for the largest muskie ever released alive.

On April 8th of 2025, he's set the fishing world abuzz once again by hauling in a world record setting 153-pound alligator gar.

Oh, and he caught it on a 2-pound test.

Art Weston World Record Unsplash Via Clark Young loading...

For those in the angling community, the name Art Weston is a very well known one.

Art Weston currently holds 80 International Game Fish Association (IGFA) world record catches according to si.com.

Once Weston's latest scale crashing catch is approved, his total will stand at 81.

From IGFA.com -

"Art Weston is a distinguished angler recognized for his exceptional achievements in light tackle fishing. In 2024, he was honored with the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) Bob Herder Light Tackle Award, which acknowledges anglers for outstanding accomplishments in light-tackle angling."

Catching record breaking gar is kind of Art Weston's thing.

Gar Fish Unsplash GraceHues Photography loading...

Art Weston Catches World Record Alligator Gar

On June 8th, 2025, fisherman Art Weston did it again when he reeled in a 153-pound alligator gar out of Lake Livingston in Reservoir, Texas.

Hilariously, Weston's boat is called "The Garship Enterprise" guided by Captain Kirk Kirkland.

Weston also holds the current all-tackle world record for an alligator gar at a whopping 283 pounds.

What makes his recent catch so incredible a record setting is that he caught the 153-pound alligator gar on a 2-pound test, something that almost seems impossible.

It took Weston over 2 hours to reel the monster record setting fish in.

From si.com -

"Weston describes the next four hours as an epic battle that covered over two miles of the lake. 'This particular fish was very difficult, swimming eight-to-twelve-feet below the boat, and even resting on the bottom for ten or more minutes at a time.

Our hope was she would rise to the surface to gulp air (common for alligator gar) next to the boat, giving Captain Kirk a chance to get a rope on her'".

Unsplash Via James Wheeler Unsplash Via James Wheeler loading...

When it was all said and done, Weston measure the fish at 7 feet, 3 inches long and weighed an incredible 153 pounds.

Once Watson's catch is officially confirmed, and it will be, it will be the largest freshwater fish ever caught in the world caught on ultra-light tackle.

Read more at si.com.