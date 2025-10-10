MONTEGUT, La. (KPEL-FM) - Three Louisiana men were recently cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agencies for fishing more than 150 pounds of brown shrimp over the legal limit.

Agents cited Jose Ernesto Canales, 38, Victor Funes-Carcamo, 43, both of Baton Rouge, and Roy Junior Rowley, 48, of Denham Springs, for violating Wildlife Management Area (WMA) rules.

Agents Find Nearly 200 Pounds of Shrimp During Patrol

The three subjects were witnessed by agents on patrol actively fishing on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA at one of the Wonder Lake Dams and found them in possession of 188 pounds of brown shrimp. The limit during the open season is 25 pounds of shrimp per vehicle or vessel while on the WMA.

Violations and Additional Citations Issued

Canales was also cited by agents for not possessing a WMA access permit, failing to complete a self-clearing permit, and possessing finfish caught with a cast net on the WMA.

Agents seized all the shrimp, 31 croakers, and 11 white trout and donated them to a local charity.

LDWF Reminds Public of Shrimping Rules on WMAs

LDWF reminds the public that while utilizing Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA, finfish may only be taken with a rod and reel or by hand-lines for recreational purposes.

Fines and Restitution Expected for the Fishermen

Violation of WMA rules and regulations bring up to a $350 fine per offense.

In this case, the three subjects will face civil restitution of $486 for the brown shrimp. Canales will also face civil restitution totaling $193 for the fish.