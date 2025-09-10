The Incredible Fisherman’s Secret Called ‘Worm Grunting’ Might Blow Your Mind

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - When it comes to fishing, everyone has their own little secrets and ways of doing things.

Ask 10 people who fish, and you'll get 10 different answers about tips and tricks they use to catch fish.

Obviously using worms as bait is quite common, but do you know about the trick to make worms literally crawl out of the ground for you?

If you don't, you're going to love this, especially if it works as well this video shows it does.

Worms Unsplash Via sippakorn yamkasikorn loading...

What Is Worm Grunting?

Have you ever heard worm grunting?

It actually goes by a few different names depending on where you live.

The process is also known as "Worm Charming", "Worm Fiddling", or simply "Rubbing Sticks".

Worm Grunting is a traditional method people use to coax earthworms out of the ground, often for fishing bait.

A person takes a wooden stake, sometimes called a "stob", and sticks it into the ground.

Then, they rub another stick, often a flat piece of metal or just another stick, across the top of the stake.

Catching Worms With A Stick Screen Cap Via Reddit/interestingasf*&k loading...



Why Does Worm Grunting Work?

The stob traditionally has grooves cut into it so when you rub the stob with a stick, it sends vibrations into the ground.

Those vibrations allegedly simulate the same vibrations made when it rains, causing the worms to crawl out of the ground for easy wrangling.

The vibrations are also said to mimic something dangerous to worms.

READ MORE: 'Secret' Louisiana State Park Called the Best in the State

Earthworms are very sensitive to vibrations. The sound mimics the vibrations of a predator, most likely a mole, moving through the ground.

To avoid being eaten, the worms rush to the surface.

Many of Acadiana's early settlers used this trick before heading out to fish the Vermilion, Atchafalaya, or any swamp pond.

Some Cajun families have even passed down their own “special ways” of rubbing the stick, swearing one sound worked better than another.

READ MORE: Fisherman Catches Fish That Looks Like Alien From Another World

Check out this video below from Reddit to see it allegedly happen in real time.