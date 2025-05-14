‘Secret’ Louisiana State Park Called the Best in the State

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Summertime in South Louisiana means getting outdoors.

When it comes to great places to get away from it all and spend some much needed time outdoors, Louisiana has some incredible options.

However, there is one lesser known "secret" Louisiana State Park that many say is the absolute best in the entire State.

Get our free mobile app

The Best Louisiana State Parks Facebook Via Fontainbleau State Park loading...

Did you know there are 38 State Parks in Louisiana?

Each one has its own unique, beautiful offerings for the perfect weekend outdoors.

Whether you're looking for recreational activities, including camping, hiking, boating, wildlife viewing, there's a great Louisiana State Park that offers these things in big ways.

READ MORE: Louisiana's Fantastic Cabin Rentals Near and in Lafayette

This being said, there's one Louisiana State Park that you don't hear come up in conversation very often, but those in the know swear it's the best State Park in Louisiana.

Best State Parks In Louisiana Unsplash Joshua J. Cotten loading...

Burns Point Park in Franklin, Louisiana

The "Secret" State Park that many say is the best in Louisiana is none other than Burns Point Park in Franklin, Louisiana.

From 973thedawg.com -

"Burns Point Park in Franklin, Louisiana, is a scenic and remote camping destination situated at the end of Highway 317.

Overlooking Bayou Sale Bay, which flows into the Gulf of Mexico, the park offers a peaceful setting for outdoor enthusiasts.

The campground is known for its excellent fishing opportunities, particularly for saltwater species like redfish, which can be caught from the park's pier without needing a boat."

READ MORE: Best Lakes for Swimming in Louisiana This Summer

Best Louisiana State Park For Fishing Unsplash Via Andrey Trusov loading...

Burns Point in Franklin features full RV hookups, with water, sewerage, electricity, and only costs around $14 to $15 per night.

You can also tent camp at Burns Point for around $10 per night, but the tent camping sites do not offer things like fire pits or picnic tables.

You will also find restrooms with showers, a boat launch, a playground for kids, and several covered picnic tables.

From onlyinyourstate.com -

"This hidden park in Louisiana is so remote, most people don’t even know it exists… but for the few that do, they know what a special spot it is.

Surrounded by sugar cane fields and water, Burns Point Park in Franklin is worth driving across the state to explore, so pack some road trip snacks, and let’s check out one of the most remote parks in Louisiana."

Have you ever been to Burns State Park in Franklin?

Tell us about it!