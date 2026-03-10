(Evangeline Parish) - Another whooping crane has been shot and killed in Evangelline Parish, and this time, two men have been cited in the shooting.

According to KLFY News 10, "Logan Q. Thrasher, 36, of St. Landry Parish, and Manuel Luis, 33, of Zacapu, Michocan, Mexico, were cited for the state charges of violating the migratory bird treaty act on March 3."

The bird was being tracked, and once the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stopped receiving transmissions from the bird, they began their investigation.

Investigators went to the location where the bird was last pinged, on Millers Lake Road, and soon thereafter, agents started their investigation into the shooting of this endangered bird.

Sadly, the Whooping Crane was found dead in a crawfish pond and appeared to suffer a fatal wound from a small-caliber gun. Well, investigators were able to determine that the suspects mentioned above were working on a farm on the day they bird quit sending a transmission signal, and they were able to link them to the shooting.

KLFY News 10 reports that the men saw a large number of birds in the pond, and that's when they allegedly parked their truck on the side of a road and shot at the birds. Well, in the cluster of birds was the Whooping Crane, and it was fatally shot.

The men did admit during questioning that they used a .17 caliber rifle to shoot at the flock of birds.

Agents told KLFY that violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The two subjects will also jointly face civil restitution totaling $15,000 for the replacement value of the illegally taken whooping crane.

Millers Lake Road is located between Mamou and Ville Platte, Louisiana.

Whooping Crane Facts

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Whooping Crane is found only in North America and is the tallest bird in the country. Male Whooping Cranes can be as tall as 5 feet when standing straight up.

In 2024, it was estimated that there may be only 80+ wild, non-migratory cranes. The Louisiana Dept of Wildlife and Fisheries asks citizens to report Whooping Crane sightings in the state, as there are so few of them left in the wild.