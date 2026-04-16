LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Deer hunting season gets plenty of attention every fall, but some of the most consequential deer encounters in Louisiana happen on the road, not in the woods. A deer collision can destroy a front end in a matter of seconds, and most drivers find out the hard way that what happens next depends almost entirely on the coverage they're carrying and the calls they make in the next few minutes.

There are three things that determine how this plays out: your insurance policy, Louisiana wildlife law, and how you react at the moment of impact.

Get our free mobile app

What Your Insurance Actually Covers After Hitting a Deer in Louisiana

When your vehicle makes contact with a deer, the claim goes under comprehensive coverage, not collision. Comprehensive handles events outside your control: animal strikes, fire, theft, weather damage. That distinction matters more than most people realize.

Louisiana does not require drivers to carry comprehensive coverage. The state's minimum is basic liability at 15/30/25, meaning $15,000 in bodily injury for one person, $30,000 for multiple people in a single accident, and $25,000 in property damage. If you're carrying only the minimum, you're covering that damaged grille, busted headlight, and crumpled hood out of your own pocket.

With comprehensive, you pay your deductible first. Most run between $250 and $1,000, depending on the policy. The insurer covers the rest, or pays actual cash value if the vehicle is totaled.

Credit: Unsplash Credit: Unsplash loading...

Here's where drivers get tripped up: if you swerve to avoid the deer and hit a guardrail, a tree, or another car instead, the claim moves to collision coverage. Collision applies when a driver strikes an object, and swerving-related accidents can raise your premium. Insurers may treat you as partially at fault for losing control.

Every major insurer gives the same guidance: don't swerve. Brake hard and hold your lane. Hitting a deer straight on at a reduced speed is almost always less dangerous than losing control at highway speed.

Medical bills after a deer collision are a separate matter. Comprehensive and collision only cover vehicle damage. Injury costs fall to MedPay or personal injury protection if you carry it, and your health insurance picks up the rest.

A deer-related comprehensive claim generally won't raise your rates. The accident is classified as no-fault, and most insurers won't penalize a single claim. Some may pull a claim-free discount, so it's worth asking your agent before you file.

What Louisiana Law Says About Keeping the Deer

A lot of Louisiana drivers assume that if they hit the deer, they've got some claim to it. That's not how state law works.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, picking up roadkill, including a deer you hit yourself, is illegal without prior permission from a game warden. It doesn't matter if you're a licensed hunter. It doesn't matter if the deer is lying three feet from your bumper. You need authorization before you touch it.

LDWF enforces the rule for legitimate reasons. Wildlife officials use roadkill data to track population patterns and disease spread. The restriction also keeps "I hit it with my truck" from becoming a convenient cover story for poaching.

Rutting Season In The Deer Park At Dunham Massey Getty Images loading...

If you want to request permission, call LDWF at (337) 262-2080. A game warden decides whether you can take the animal, and the answer is at their discretion. Most requests don't go in the driver's favor.

Walking off with a deer without that authorization is a costly mistake. Illegal possession of a deer in Louisiana carries a fine between $400 and $950 and up to 120 days in jail. That's a steep tab for roadkill venison.

Louisiana doesn't have a formal salvage permit program like several other states do. In those states, a quick phone call or online permit gets you legal possession of the animal. Here, the call to LDWF is required, the warden decides, and the decision stands.

What to Do Right After You Hit a Deer in Louisiana

Move to safety first. Get off the roadway and turn on your hazard lights. If the vehicle is disabled on a high-speed highway, stay inside and call for help rather than standing in a traffic lane.

Call law enforcement. Contact your local police department or parish sheriff's office. If anyone is injured, call 911. A police report gives you an official record that holds up when you file your insurance claim.

Stay away from the deer. A wounded deer is unpredictable. Hooves and antlers can cause serious injury, even from an animal that looks down. Let law enforcement handle it.

Take photos before anything moves. Shoot the vehicle damage, the deer's location on the road, skid marks, and road conditions. If the deer ran off after impact, photograph any blood, fur, or hair left on the vehicle or pavement. Those images are your documentation for the claim.

Call LDWF before touching the animal. If the deer is dead and you want to keep it, call (337) 262-2080 first. Do not move the carcass and do not load it into your vehicle without a warden's authorization.

Report the claim promptly. Contact your insurance company with your photos, the police report information, and your policy details. Most insurers have filing deadlines, and waiting can complicate the process.

Deer activity peaks during the rut, the mating season running from late fall into January. Bucks cover more ground during this stretch, crossing roads and open fields in daylight hours when they'd otherwise stay in the tree line. Dawn and dusk are the highest-risk windows, especially on rural two-lane highways cutting through wooded or agricultural land.

In north Louisiana, parishes like Caddo, Bossier, and Bienville carry some of the heaviest deer traffic, where dense timber meets open fields and visibility can drop fast. Routes like LA-154 and rural stretches of I-49 see elevated risk through the hunting season months. South Louisiana deer populations are lower overall, but the Atchafalaya Basin corridor and rural Acadiana parishes still see regular activity.

State Farm estimates that roughly 1.7 million animal collision claims were filed nationally between July 2024 and June 2025, with October through December generating the most incidents by a wide margin.

Comprehensive coverage is a reasonable investment for anyone putting regular miles on rural Louisiana roads. A single deer strike can easily exceed $2,000 in damage. The coverage cost is modest by comparison, and one claim covers it many times over.