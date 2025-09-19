PALMETTO, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three St. Landry Parish men for illegal deer hunting after receiving a tip about an unlawfully harvested deer in the Palmetto area.

Agents cited Justin Boudreaux, 27, of Palmetto, on Aug. 5 for hunting deer during a closed season and hunting deer using illegal methods. Agents also cited Joel Ellis Jr., 63, of Palmetto, on Aug. 5 for possession of an illegally taken deer. Agents also cited Odie J. Bryant, 39, of Palmetto, on Sept. 7 for possession of an illegally taken deer.

The investigation began when agents received information on July 31 about an illegally harvested deer in the Palmetto area. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports that Boudreaux harvested a pregnant doe during Louisiana's closed deer season.

What St. Landry Parish Hunters Need to Know

Agents learned that Boudreaux harvested a pregnant doe on July 30 with a .22 rimfire rifle near his residence. Ellis Jr. and Bryant helped Boudreaux drag the deer back to his residence and clean it.

The timing makes this a serious violation. Louisiana Sportsman reports Louisiana's 2025-26 deer season didn't begin until Sept. 20 in certain areas, making the July 30 harvest illegal. The .22 rimfire rifle also violated Louisiana hunting regulations.

During their background investigation, agents found more problems. Bryant had two active warrants for his arrest in Lafayette Parish. Agents arrested Bryant on Sept. 7 and booked him into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Facility to be extradited to Lafayette Parish Jail.

Penalties and Enforcement Details

The violations carry serious penalties under Louisiana wildlife law. Hunting deer during a closed season carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking deer using illegal methods brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Possession of illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

The three suspects also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

What Happens Next for Local Hunters

This case shows Louisiana's strict wildlife enforcement. Agents involved with this case are Sgt. Tyler Smith, Sgt. Brandon Fontenot, Senior Agent Nicholas Ortego and Agent Lane DeVillier.

Louisiana's deer hunting regulations protect wildlife populations during critical periods. The 2025-26 deer season opened Sept. 20 in Areas 3, 7, 8, and 10, with other areas opening in October. Hunters must have proper licenses and tags, and all harvested deer must be tagged immediately and validated within 72 hours.

This enforcement action shows LDWF's commitment to protecting Louisiana's deer populations. Hunters should review current regulations and season dates before heading into the field.