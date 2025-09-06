Highlights:

Missing Lake Pontchartrain Boater Identified as Louisiana Professor

Coroner IDs Philippe Lannelongue, 58; accidental drowning ruled after multi-agency search on Lake Pontchartrain.

MANCHAC, La. (KPEL News) — The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the body recovered from Lake Pontchartrain as Philippe G. Lannelongue, a 58-year-old Kenner resident and respected Louisiana university professor who died in a Labor Day weekend boating accident.

Lannelongue's body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon near Manchac after a four-day search following a sailboat crash into the Causeway Bridge early Sunday morning.

Credit: University of New Orleans

The professor taught International Marketing at the University of New Orleans and served as an Assistant Professor of Management at the University of Holy Cross.

What Louisiana Boating Families Need to Know

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the accident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, when Lannelongue and his girlfriend were traveling from the Bonnabel Boat Launch toward Mandeville. Their sailboat struck the Causeway Bridge, ejecting both passengers into the water.

The woman immediately called 911 and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, but Lannelongue went missing. Wildlife officials confirmed he was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident.

Multi-Agency Search and Recovery Efforts

The search involved multiple agencies, including the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, U.S. Coast Guard, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division, and volunteer organizations like the United Cajun Navy. LDWF agents recovered Lannelongue's body at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the coroner ruled his death an accidental drowning.

The University of Holy Cross released a statement honoring Lannelongue's memory, noting his impact on "educating future business and health care leaders" in the local community. The LDWF Enforcement Division continues investigating the crash circumstances.