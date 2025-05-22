LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) – Former Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Lafayette on multiple charges tied to an alleged kickback scheme involving state contracts.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Wednesday that Montoucet faces one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Alleged Kickback Scheme Involving State Contracts

According to the indictment, Montoucet used his role as LDWF Secretary—where he was empowered to enter contracts on the agency’s behalf—to direct business to a company owned by Leonard C. Franques IV. Franques owned DGL1, LLC, a company contracted to provide online education courses for hunters and boaters, as well as courses used to resolve LDWF citations.

Investigators allege Montoucet, along with LDWF Commissioner Dusty J. Guidry, conspired with Franques to ensure DGL1 was awarded a lucrative state contract. In return, Franques allegedly agreed to provide kickbacks to both men.

Concealed Payments and Post-Term “Signing Bonus”

From November 2021 through June 2022, LDWF received over $454,000 through a contract signed by Montoucet. Of that, prosecutors claim $122,507.96 was set aside as a kickback to Montoucet, disguised as a “signing bonus” to be paid after he left office.

The indictment alleges efforts were made to conceal the source and intent of the funds, pointing to potential money laundering.

Serious Federal Penalties if Convicted

If convicted, Montoucet faces a maximum of 5 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on each of the wire fraud and money laundering charges. He could also face a fine of up to $1 million.

The case is being handled by the FBI, the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, and prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section.

As with all indictments, it is important to note that Montoucet is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

More on the Investigation

This case underscores ongoing federal efforts to hold public officials accountable for corruption and misuse of office. The LDWF receives substantial federal funding for conservation and educational programs, making its contracts subject to federal oversight.

For further updates, visit justice.gov.