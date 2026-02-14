NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents seized a live alligator from a man walking down Bourbon Street early Saturday morning on Valentine’s Day.

According to LDWF, agents arrested Eurell D. Johnson, 25, of New Roads, on multiple charges including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and illegal alligator possession.

LDWF agents patrolling the French Quarter Enhanced Safety Zone spotted Johnson walking down the 400 block of Bourbon Street carrying a three-to-four-foot live alligator around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Credit: LDWF Credit: LDWF loading...

Agents found Johnson was also carrying a pistol and marijuana. A background check showed Johnson had a prior felony conviction, making it illegal for him to have a firearm.

Louisiana law prohibits possession of live alligators without permits. Only licensed alligator farmers or licensed nongame quadruped exhibitors can legally possess live alligators. LDWF issues special permits for displays, educational purposes, or scientific research.

The alligator was turned over to the on-call LDWF biologist. Agents confiscated Johnson’s pistol and marijuana before booking him into Orleans Parish Jail.

Penalties for Wildlife Violations in Louisiana

Johnson faces serious penalties if convicted. Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm carries a fine between $1,000 and $5,000, plus five to 20 years in jail.

Illegal possession of a live alligator is a Class Four violation, bringing fines ranging from $400 to $950 and up to 120 days in jail. Illegal possession of marijuana carries a fine up to $100.

Louisiana’s alligator regulations protect the state’s alligator population and public safety. The American alligator is a critical part of Louisiana’s wetland ecosystem. State wildlife officials manage the species through licensing and permitting requirements for hunting, farming, and possession.

French Quarter Enhanced Safety Zone Enforcement

The arrest happened in the French Quarter Enhanced Safety Zone, where LDWF agents work with New Orleans Police Department officers to maintain public safety in one of the city’s busiest tourist areas. Bourbon Street runs 13 blocks from Canal Street to Esplanade Avenue and attracts millions of visitors each year.

Four LDWF agents worked the case: Senior Agent Grayson Parker, Sgt. James Bruce, Sgt. Emily Sexton, and Sgt. Josh Harris.

Johnson’s hometown of New Roads sits about 30 miles northwest of Baton Rouge in Pointe Coupee Parish. The community sits along False River and serves as the parish seat.