(New Orleans, Louisiana) - A police officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been arrested.

According to WWL-TV, the NOPD has arrested one of its own officers.

Officer Adam Zoeller was taken into custody after an investigation by his own department and charged with stalking and unlawful communications. NOPD announced that information in a press release.

While there isn't much more information in this case, NOPD is beginning preparations for Carnival Season, and we will continue to follow this developing story out of New Orleans.

NOPD says there's an ongoing investigation in this case and has not released any information about the officer or victim(s).

