(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - A Baton Rouge Police Officer tried doing the right thing when assisting a citizen in the Capitol City, and he ended up having to arrest the person he was helping.

The BRPD posted a photo on social media, and it shows the officer with a large quantity of money and a stash of marijuana.

As it would be, and you can't make this up, the officer in the photo below picked up someone in Baton Rouge to assist them, and while transporting the individual, the officer smelled something in his unit, and it turned out to be weed.

Yes, the person the officer picked up and tried to assist had drugs on them, and then got into a police unit with the drugs.

Here's the officer showing what he confiscated from the person he was trying to assist. Bad luck or dumb criminal? We'll let you decide. Oh, one more thing, check out Cpl. Matthew Hurley's face below.

Perhaps the person who elected to get into the police unit in Baton Rouge with marijuana in his or possesssion needs to hear this from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

This never gets old.